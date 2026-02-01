Snow on the sand: Winter storm transforms Outer Banks into icy wonderland

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A powerful nor’easter brought heavy snow and strong winds to the Outer Banks over the weekend, transforming the popular vacation destination into an unusual winter landscape and creating difficult travel conditions for residents.

Snowfall intensified Saturday evening and continued into Sunday morning, leaving roads coated in snow and ice.

By daylight, some residents were shoveling driveways, digging out vehicles, or simply enjoying the rare sight of snow-covered beaches.

Watch related: Jennette's Pier battered by wind and waves

Jennettes Pier battered by wind and waves in coastal storm

Others weren’t as lucky.

“I pulled three people out this morning by like 9 o’clock. Right here,” one Outer Banks local told News 3.

News 3 also talked to Jason Smith, who has lived in the area for more than 20 years. He says the storm was unlike anything he’s seen in decades.

“It was like almost 20 years where we had this thick of snow,” Smith said. “I haven’t seen anything like this in a long time. This is amazing. It’s so pretty.”

Smith said only trucks, Jeeps, and four-wheel-drive vehicles could move through the thick snow and ice, and even those struggled.

He said side roads proved more dangerous than main highways, where plows had already passed.

“Even in my four-wheel-drive truck, I got stuck,” Smith said. “The highway is not terrible. It’s your side roads. The plow did go through the highway recently. It kind of pushes it up, so when people are trying to go on side roads, it’s kind of sketchy.”

Watch related: NE North Carolina blanketed in snow storm

Northeast North Carolina blanketed in snow with strong winds

Despite the challenges, many locals took time to appreciate the rare winter scenery.

“Snow on the beach is so special,” one resident said. “It’s not normally like that. It’s normally filled with people, and now it’s filled with snow.”

Dare County Commissioner Bob Woodard said county officials are working with multiple departments to monitor road conditions and address residents’ needs as the storm moves out.

The snow-covered beaches are expected to give way once again to visitors as conditions improve and the Outer Banks prepares for its next wave of vacationers.