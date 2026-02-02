WTKR News 3 enters rebroadcast agreement with East Carolina Media

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — WTKR, the CBS affiliate serving Hampton Roads, Virginia, Northeast North Carolina, and the Outer Banks—owned by The E.W. Scripps Company—has entered into an agreement with East Carolina Media to rebroadcast WTKR programming on television station W26EY Channel 26.2 in Manteo, North Carolina.

This partnership will bring WTKR's award-winning local news, weather, sports, and CBS network programming to viewers across the Outer Banks and surrounding areas via East Carolina Media's low-power television station. The rebroadcast enhances access to high-quality local and national content for residents and visitors in this coastal region.

East Carolina Media is a leading media group in Northeastern North Carolina, operating the area's predominant radio stations, including Dixie 105.7 (WRSF), 102.5 The Shark (WERX), 96.7 The Coast (WKJK), 104.9 The Block (WFMZ), 98.1 The OBX (WOBX), and Pirate 95.3 (WOBR). The company also co- publishes The Outer Banks Voice, a key source for local news and information. In addition, East Carolina Media owns several television stations—W17CT, W22EN, W24EC, W26EY, W28CJ, and W30DN—airing channels such as WeatherNation, The OBXVacay Channel, and The Country Network.

"We are excited to partner with East Carolina Media to extend WTKR's signal and strengthen our commitment to serving the Outer Banks and Northeastern North Carolina communities," said Ed Reams General Manager and News Director WTKR/Scripps. "This agreement ensures more viewers can stay connected with trusted local journalism, breaking news, and the CBS lineup they rely on."

East Carolina Media President Lawrence Loesch highlighted the value of adding CBS programming to their platform: "Bringing WTKR's content to Channel 26.2 aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver diverse, community-focusedmedia to the Outer Banks and Northeastern North Carolina."

The rebroadcast pf WTKR programming on W26EY Channel 26.2 can be received on the Roanoke Island and central Outer Banks area with an over-the-air antenna.

About WTKR WTKR (Channel 3) is the CBS affiliate in Norfolk, Virginia, owned by The E.W. Scripps Company. Known as News 3, it provides comprehensive news, weather, and entertainment coverage to Hampton Roads, Northeast North Carolina, the Outer Banks, and the Eastern Shore.

About East Carolina Media East Carolina Media (dba East Carolina Radio, Inc., East Carolina Television, Inc., and co-owner of The Outer Banks Voice) is a multifaceted media company serving Northeastern North Carolina with radio, television, digital, and print platforms focused on local news, music, weather, and community information.