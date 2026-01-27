Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Body found in dunes near vehicle ramp at Cape Hatteras National Seashore: NPS

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A body was found near off-road vehicle ramp 2 at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Sunday, according to the National Park Service.

The National Park Service stated that this incident "appears to be unrelated to any ongoing investigations in Dare County." This additional detail is likely referring to the missing 39-year-old Arkansas man, Christopher Palmer, whose truck was found on the beach between ramps 43 and 44 near Buxton on Jan. 12.

The National Park Service's Investigative Services Branch will continue to lead an investigation into this discovery. The identity of the dead body found has not been confirmed as of Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. News 3 will be working to confirm more information about the discovery of this dead body, check back for updates.

