Family of Christopher Palmer asks to end search in the Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The family of a man reported missing on Hatteras Island is asking that all active search efforts come to an end, saying they believe he died in the ocean after learning he was facing a terminal illness.

Authorities have not confirmed Christopher Palmer’s death, and no recovery has been announced.

In a Facebook post shared Saturday, the family of the 39-year-old said they made the “difficult decision” to request that all searches cease, adding that they believe their son perished at sea.

“We recently learned that Christopher was facing a terminal illness,” the family wrote. “Knowing this has helped us understand the choices he made. Christopher loved the outdoors and valued his independence. The treatments ahead would have taken much of that away, and he did not want that future for himself.”

Palmer’s truck was discovered on the beach between ramps 43 and 44 near Buxton on Jan. 12. A kayak was visible in the back of the truck in an earlier photo, but authorities said it was not there when the vehicle was found and has not been recovered.

According to the National Park Service, Palmer’s truck was in Dare County as early as Jan. 9. His cellphone last pinged near Avon on Jan. 10 and near Cape Point on Jan. 11.

Over the past week, search efforts involved multiple agencies and volunteers. The U.S. Coast Guard and the National Park Service focused much of their efforts on the ocean and shoreline, while inland searches expanded into dense woods and marshes.

On Friday, more than 30 Outer Banks residents joined search efforts organized with the United Cajun Navy, a national volunteer organization known for responding to natural disasters and missing-person cases.

“I don’t know Chris Palmer, but I’m here to help his family,” said Ryan Albaugh, a Buxton native who served as a point person on the ground for the United Cajun Navy. “For anybody that didn’t grow up here, it’s hard to understand this beautiful environment. It looks pretty from the outside, but it’s unforgiving.”

Albaugh said volunteers focused on areas that are difficult to access, including thick wooded sedge, marshes, and ponds inland from the beach.

“One step could change your whole afternoon or the rest of your life,” he said, noting that the terrain can be dangerous for those unfamiliar with the area.

In their statement, Palmer’s family said personal belongings believed to be his were found along the coastline, reinforcing their belief that he entered the ocean. They emphasized that their decision comes with deep sorrow but also a sense of peace.

“As heartbreaking as this is, we have found a measure of peace in that understanding,” the family wrote. “We are deeply proud of the man Christopher was, and we hope his story brings awareness to the emotional and mental burdens people can face during serious medical challenges.”

The family also expressed gratitude to volunteers, first responders, and community members who took part in the search.

“It has been profoundly humbling to see so many people care for someone they never met,” the statement said.