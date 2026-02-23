Tips still sought in Tedrick Dough disappearance after body found this weekend

WANCHESE, N.C. — The body discovered on a boat Saturday by the Dare County Sheriff's Office is believed to be Tedrick Dough, pending the official investigation. The sheriff's office says it received a tip that a boat had been discovered in a marsh south of Wanchese, and once deputies located it, they believe the body in the boat is Dough's.

News 3 first introduced viewers to Dough in December when his mother, Amy, shared that he was missing and asked for the community's help in locating him. In that interview, Amy described Tedrick as a beloved member of the community that everyone knew.

Monday marked a somber week in Wanchese as friends and family members learned the news over the weekend from the sheriff's office and media outlets. Neighbors News 3 spoke with off camera and social media posts described just how loved Tedrick was, including that it was not the news they had hoped for, but they were glad he had been located.

The sheriff's office told News 3 on Monday that Dough's disappearance continues to be investigated as both a missing person case and a criminal investigation. A cause of death has not yet been determined by the State Medical Examiner's Office, and it is not clear when that determination will be made.

The sheriff's office is still asking the public for any information related to Dough's disappearance. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has also been assisting in the case. News 3 will continue to follow this story and update viewers on air and online.

.