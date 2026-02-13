OBX 6.75% to 7% tax jump could mean big parks and rec gains, voters to decide

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The Outer Banks community has made it clear to News 3 that parks and recreation are a priority for residents. This fall, Dare County will be putting a sales tax increase in our hands, which could pave the way for improvements and enhancements in the future.

"The long and the short is that there's not $50 million in the capital improvement plan to do these things," said Dare County Manager Bobby Outten at Thursday's Board of Commissioners meeting.

In 2025, Dare County had a study done about the status of parks and recreation in the Outer Banks and what the community's needs and wants are for the future. The Parks and Recreation plan shows that expansions, improvements and enhancements total $56.9 million to meet the needs of the community in the future.

As Outten shared at Thursday's board of commissioners meeting, the county doesn't have that kind of money in its capital improvement plan. What's now being proposed is a sales tax increase from the current 6.75% to 7%.

"If we're in favor of moving this way and in favor of funding that parks and recreation plan, this is the only way that we could come up with," said Outten.

The expectation is that this tax increase would bring in $6.1 million a year, which would go directly to future improvements and enhancements of facilities in Dare County. County leaders say it would also allow for the borrowing of the $56.9 million for the parks and recreation plan, expanded programs and operational expenses.

Some of the critical needs outlined in the report are: installing synthetic turf on athletic fields, indoor expansions and updates of facilities (with Westcott Park and the Fessenden Center two of the highest priorities right now), adding three more splash pads (one in each parks and recreation division) and accessibility improvements at playgrounds.

A few other mid- to long-range needs outlined in the report include: pickleball courts, LED field lighting, security cameras at facilities, multi-use paths and greenways.

Residents in the Outer Banks that News 3 spoke with on Friday felt that improvements to parks and recreation would be a breath of fresh air and that no matter what it takes, they support any improvement and enhancement of parks and recreation in our area. That was echoed by Dare County commissioners.

"Let's look at this at being an investment for the lifestyle of the people of the Outer Banks," said Commissioner Ervin Bateman.

"It's something that could help improve the lifestyle of everyone on the Outer Banks," said Vice Chair Steve House.

Dare County shared that it expects more than 70% of this tax will be paid by tourists, and the everyday resident on the beach would only have to pay $14 a year. Also noting that there are exceptions to this tax for residents on: groceries, cars, gasoline, medical supplies and prescription drugs.

Residents will have a chance to decide if the tax is worth it when they vote in the November election.