What can be done to address collapsing Outer Banks homes?

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A house nicknamed "On the Rocks" that had stood on North Carolina's Outer Banks since 1991 collapsed into the ocean Monday morning, becoming the 31st home to fall on the barrier islands since 2020.

The collapse in Buxton highlights an ongoing crisis as shoreline erosion continue to threaten coastal properties. Dan Omlor, who vacationed at the house several times, said he was heartbroken by the loss.

"We loved that house," Omlor said.

The homes were built decades ago, but the shoreline has moved significantly inland over the years. Images show dramatic changes between where the shoreline was in 1980 compared to its current position.

"The saga continues right? Houses have been falling in," said Rob Young, director of the Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines at Western Carolina University. "You know everyone sort of stands around and watches it happen."

Young described the current situation as critical.

"What's going on right now is absolutely the worst thing that could be happening," Young said.

North Carolina law prohibits hardened structures like sea walls from being built to protect the coast. The county is moving forward with a beach nourishment project set to begin later this year, though these projects are costly and not considered permanent solutions.

County Manager Bobby Outten said beach nourishment remains the primary option available.

"The only tool in the toolbox to combat ocean overwash is beach nourishment," Outten said.

There has been a push for Congress to allow homeowners to collect flood insurance to demolish or relocate their properties before they collapse, rather than waiting until after the structures fall. However, the legislation has not advanced.

"It would be better than what we have right now," Young said.

Some property owners have voluntarily moved their homes back from the shoreline. Young believes strategies like managed retreat might be the most effective approach.

"The idea of managed retreat is that there are some places that we should take a step back from," Young said.

As erosion continues in the area along with the ongoing threat of coastal storms, homes in the region could remain at risk for the foreseeable future.

