Duck officials blindsided by Army Corps decision on critical public safety lease

DUCK, N.C. — The fire department, police department and ocean rescue all share one home in Duck, N.C. For years, the town has been wanting to upgrade the current building or construct a new one, but the property the building sits on is leased from the federal government. Town leaders have wanted to secure a long-term lease for the property, but right now that's not happening.

"The uncertainty of where will we be in five years, or will we have a home in five years for a critical service?" said Jeffrey Del Monte, the deputy fire chief with the Duck Fire Department.

Del Monte has been with the Duck Fire Department since 2009. For years, it's been clear that the fire department, police department and ocean rescue have outgrown their home.

"We've been planning this facility for many years, and as staff has grown, police and fire, we are just out of space. We're out of storage space, we're out of sleeping space, we've outgrown our kitchen, and it's time for an upgrade," said Del Monte.

But the future of what public safety looks like in the town is now uncertain.

The property sits on federal land that the town leases through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. For the past eight years, with facility upgrades or financing of a new building in mind, the town of Duck has been working to secure a long-term lease in the 30-to-40-year time frame.

But town leaders say they were blindsided to learn that the USACE only extended the lease for five years and told the town it will not be extended after that.

"We've done everything we can to work with the US Army Corps of Engineers in good faith to just replace that building or modernize it in some way. And so this news was really a surprise to us," said Monica Thibodeau, mayor of the town of Duck.

The town still hopes that decision can change. This location is realistically the best and only fit for public safety operations in the town. With time not on their side, leaders say they need to explore all options for these critical upgrades.

"It really has been frustrating to work this hard and come this far with this understanding of what we needed, and then have this impasse right now. Obviously we're going to have to look at all kinds of alternate solutions and we're going to work very hard on that as well," said Thibodeau.

But for now, it's clear this issue is top of mind for town and public safety leaders.

"It didn't just pop up on us. We've been planning for this for a while, and the budget supports it. It's been put off multiple times because we haven't been able to secure the land lease with the Army Corps. We thought there would be a resolution, and clearly that hasn't happened, so we're back to the drawing board," said Del Monte.

News 3 reached out to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for comment on the town's concerns but did not receive a response before deadline.

The full statement from the Town of Duck can be found below:

The Town of Duck is providing an update regarding the status of our public safety facility and the Town’s ongoing efforts to secure a long- term land lease with the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

The Town has been informed that the current lease agreement for the land on which the public safety building is located will be extended for five years; however, the lease will not continue beyond that time. The Town has been working with the USACE on a long- term solution for about eight years. Mayor Monica Thibodeau shared the following statement at the Town Council Annual Retreat on February 24, 2026.

Mayor Thibodeau:

Public safety is foundational to the quality of life that defines Duck. The daily presence of our public safety administration, Fire Department, Police Department, and Surf Rescue provide the safety, stability, and confidence on which the community depends. As the Town continues to grow and service demands increase, so, too, does the importance of ensuring that these essential professionals are supported by facilities that meet current standards and regulations. We know this issue matters to the community, and we want to provide a straightforward update on the land lease and the steps we’re taking to protect public safety while responsibly managing taxpayer dollars.

The current public safety facility has operated on federally owned land since 1982 under an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). While the building was originally constructed by volunteers to support a small, all-volunteer fire department, it now serves three public safety departments with more than 30 full-time personnel, volunteers, and seasonal lifeguards. The facility no longer meets modern space, safety, or operational standards, and the underlying land lease has expired.

Since 2017, the Town has worked cooperatively with the USACE to secure a long-term land lease that would allow the Town to replace or substantially improve the public safety facility. During this process, we have followed federal guidance, completed required environmental reviews, commissioned appraisals, and paid associated fees. To date, more than $115,000 in taxpayer funds has been expended in pursuit of a long-term solution.

Despite these efforts, the lease process has remained unresolved for more than eight years. Throughout that time, the Town has negotiated in good faith and responded promptly to all requests from the USACE. Unfortunately, the Town has recently been informed that only a short-term arrangement will be available, after which the Town would be required to vacate the property. The Town is deeply concerned about the impact this sudden reversal by the USACE has on public safety, fiscal responsibility, and long-term planning.

This recent development is frustrating and disappointing. Like you, we want a clear and lasting solution for the future of the public safety building. Our mission goes beyond constructing a new facility. It is about ensuring that Duck’s residents and visitors continue to receive reliable, professional public safety services every day.

We will continue to advocate for a fair, lawful, and efficient resolution that protects essential public safety services and respects taxpayer investment. To that end, the Town has elevated this matter to senior federal leadership and requested assistance in identifying a durable, common-sense solution. Concurrently, we are seeking other solutions to allow for the construction of a facility from which our public safety professionals can serve the community.

The men and women of our Fire Department, Police Department, and Surf Rescue put themselves on the line for this community every day. They deserve a safe and properly equipped facility that allows them to perform their duties effectively and efficiently. We cannot claim to prioritize public safety without also prioritizing the needs of the public safety professionals who make that safety possible. Supporting them with appropriate facilities is not optional; it is fundamental to maintaining the quality of life our community expects and deserves.

To shorten the time between securing land and beginning construction of a facility, the Town contracted with Dills Architects to conduct a space needs assessment and prepare a preliminary design of a facility. We are pleased to have Clay Dills and his team here this morning to explain the current plan of the public safety building.

To that end, all of us here at the Town will continue to keep the community informed as discussions progress. We remain committed to transparency, responsible stewardship of public resources, and the safety of the Duck community.