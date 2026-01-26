What you need to know to stay warm at home as frigid temps settle in to Hampton Roads

HAMPTON, Va. — With the temperatures forecast to be very cold the final week of January, for many of you that means your furnaces will likely be working overtime.

“We have all hands on deck," One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning General Manager Jeff Winkle said.

Calling an HVAC company may not be necessary, though, just because something doesn’t seem quite right.

“There’s some things people misdiagnose from time to time. They think there’s a challenge. That would be things like steam coming from the unit or there’s a slight layer of frost on it. Ultimately, that is a very normal thing to happen. Heat pumps in this area are highly efficient and they will go through defrost mode, so that will kick off steam," Winkle explained.

Clanking, grinding, and squealing noises are a sign you may need to call someone.

In October, News 3 reported the National Energy Assistance Director’s Association said home heating will cost about 8 percent more than 2025.

If you’re thinking of ways to heat your home this week aside from your HVAC system to try to save money, be especially careful with space heaters and heating stoves.

The National Fire Protection Association says they account for nearly 30 percent of home heating equipment fires and more than 70 percent of deaths and injuries in those fires.

A good reason to have your HVAC system checked regularly so you not only stay warm, but safe when the cold weather arrives.

“Ultimately, that’s the best way to prepare fore the cold," said Winkle.