Fighting in Middle East prompts reminder about resources Hampton City Schools has for military families

HAMPTON, Va. — You’ve heard a lot about the war with Iran. But one thing you may not have heard or even thought about is how it’s impacting kids who have family members in the military.

Sherika Morman isn’t letting the conflict in the Middle East get to her or her family.

Watch: Local military families navigate stress amid global tensions

Local military families navigate stress amid global tensions

“We don’t try to think about it as much. (MORE WAR NATS) We are very aware of what’s happened and things like that and we just continue to pray for the best," Morman said.

Her husband is in the Navy. They have two teenage boys, both in school in Hampton. While the fighting wasn’t something that was bothering her sons, she and her husband do have a plan for talking with them about things like this.

Watch: Military families find relief at Virginia Beach food pantry as financial pressures mount

Virginia Beach Military Families Turn to Food Pantry as Budgets Tighten

“We always ask questions. We always sit them down and we’re very honest and open with them," said Morman.

On March 6, Hampton City Schools’ superintendent sent a letter to families in the school district to remind them of the resources the district has available.

Hampton City Schools

Hampton City Schools

The letter starts off saying "During times of deployment and global uncertainty, we recognize that military-connected students and families may experience added stress, transitions, and emotional challenges.” It goes on to say, "We stand beside you with gratitude, compassion, and support through every deployment cycle and every new season.”

“Often times, young people can process and they are resilient and they understand these things and they just need someone there to support them," said HCS Student Support Executive Director Trena Hatcher.

“We really want to make sure that we are celebrating the young people throughout the year. That also allows us to identify any student that may be feeling like they have some concerns or challenges that are happening as a result of not only, maybe, things that are happening across the globe but also right here," HCS Community and Government Relations Director Jennifer Oliver said.

Watch: 'A fantastic step:' New report offers hope for military families seeking access to autism therapy

'A fantastic step:' New report offers hope for military families seeking access to autism therapy

Hatcher and Oliver are two Hampton City Schools staff members who help kids who may be struggling. Their help can also extend beyond the kids.

“I think it’s critically important that the parents realize that we have open areas of communication as well so parents know that they can call us and that we have resources that we are able to deploy right in the schools," said Hatcher.

Morman has this advice for parents in military families trying to talk with their kids about what's going on.

Watch: Neighbors near Naval Station Norfolk weigh impact of Iran strikes

Neighbors near Naval Station Norfolk react to US and Israeli strikes on Iran

“Be open and be honest. Speak about things often as well. Then, make a thing of it. ‘We can write dad. We can talk to him. We can draw pictures. What do you think that dad would want?’ Just keep dad alive even though his presence is not there," Morman said

Advice and resources that may prove valuable with thousands of Hampton Roads military personnel in the Middle East as of Thursday.