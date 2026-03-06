The U.S. lost 92,000 jobs in February but Hampton Roads may not feel a big impact

NORFOLK, Va. — A new U.S. jobs report was out Friday and it wasn't great. The U.S. lost 92,000 jobs in February according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

According to the report, the private education and health services industry saw the biggest job loss, followed by the hospitality and leisure industry.

News talked with Joe Illes, who owns multiple restaurants in Hampton and who News 3 has interviewed before, about the challenges facing the hospitality industry.

“I think the biggest hit for most people in the leisure [and] restaurant business has mainly been the weather. It’s been a brutal winter," Illes explained.

He said business had picked up the previous two weeks, though, with the warmer weather.

“When there are job losses nationally, we typically don’t feel them that strongly," Hampton Roads Workforce Council Chief Innovation Officer Steve Cook said.

Cook said the area’s maritime and military industries help minimize the impact. For anyone who is impacted, resources are available.

“Our Virginia Career Works Centers, we’ve got them on both sides of the water from Williamsburg and the historic triangle to Southampton-Franklin to Norfolk and to Hampton. Really, they are designed to provide job search activities, resume help, career counseling. We’ve got workforce training programs that can help upskill," said Cook.

In a statement responding to the report, democratic Virginia Congressman Bobby Scott, who represents part of Hampton Roads called out the Trump Administration’s handling of the economy.

“Hardworking Americans are finding that a comfortable, affordable life is increasingly out of reach. The cost of health care, groceries, child care, student loans, and rent continues to rise, while workers are being left behind. According to a new report from Vanguard [wsj.com] , a record number of Americans are raiding their 401(k) savings to cover their living expenses.



While working families fight to stay afloat, the Trump Administration’s economic policies are funneling money into the pockets of the wealthy. The top 10 percent of Americans accounted for a record 49.2 percent [thestreet.com] of all spending in 2025, while the rest of America is being forced to cut back. Regrettably, the Trump Administration and Congressional Republicans have only deepened this divide by driving up health care costs to provide tax cuts for the wealthy in their ‘Big, Ugly Bill.’



The total number of jobs created in President Trump’s first year since returning to office was only 290,000 — a number the Biden Administration exceeded on average in a single month during his term in office. In fact, since President Trump returned to office, there has not been a single month in which the economy created as many jobs as President Biden’s average monthly job performance of 321,000 jobs.



This is not the kind of economic performance working families were promised. During President Trump’s most recent State of the Union he repeatedly bragged about the strength of the economy. The truth is, this is the fifth month of job loss since President Trump returned to office.



The American people deserve a government that prioritizes everyone— not just the wealthy few. Our economy is only strong when workers are strong. Democrats will continue to fight for policies that put working people first, create good jobs, and lower everyday costs for all Americans.” Rep. Bobby Scott

News 3 reached out to Republican Congresswoman Jen Kiggans as well, who also represents part of Hampton Roads.

“It’s always disappointing to see a decrease in job numbers, but we also must recognize the natural variability that comes with assessing employment data on a monthly basis. Over the past 12 months, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 392,000 new private sector jobs with weekly earnings increasing by over 4% for American workers. I also understand that many Americans are still struggling with the cost of living and the economic challenges left behind by the Biden administration. I’m proud of the work my colleagues and I did to pass the Working Families Tax Cut, which was signed into law just eight months ago. Since then, mortgage rates have declined, bringing the American dream of home ownership closer within reach for many families, and hard-working Virginians will feel meaningful relief when filing their taxes this April. I will never stop fighting for policies that strengthen our economy, support working families, and make Virginia’s Second District the best place to work, live, and raise a family.” Rep. Jen Kiggans

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger released a statement Friday, saying the report is a sign of economic uncertainty.

“Today’s job numbers are a reminder that economic uncertainty is not going away any time soon. Across the Commonwealth, I’ve heard from working Virginians, small business owners, and industry leaders about the need for stability.



I am focused on growing Virginia’s economy, attracting new business investment, and creating good-paying jobs right here at home. Over the last two months, I’ve announced $575 million in new business investment in Virginia that will create nearly 2,000 new jobs in our Commonwealth.



I will continue to make clear to companies that Virginia is the very best place to start or grow their operations — and I will always work to maintain a stable, predictable business climate for Virginia’s employers, employees, and communities.”

Gov. Abigail Spanberger

The report may have come at an opportune moment for the North Carolina Department of Corrections, which is hosting a hiring fair for the Pasquontak Correctional Institute.

“The main need is correctional officers. I’ve got over 100 of those positions," Pasquotank Correctional Institute Warden Daniel Everret said. "It’s definitely an opportunity to reach out to a broader spectrum, or a bigger group, of people when you have so many people looking for jobs.”

The fair will be held March 11 at the NC Works Career Center in Elizabeth City.