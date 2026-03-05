What voters are saying on eve of early voting for redistricting special election

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The issue of congressional redistricting in Virginia remained unsettled Thursday, the eve of the start of early voting for a special election on the issue.

On March 6, Virginia voters will begin deciding whether the state’s congressional districts should be redrawn. It’s an issue neighbors News 3 talked with at Mt. Trashmore Thursday were well aware of.

Watch: Virginia moves its 2026 primary election date from June to August amid redistricting push

Virginia moves its 2026 primary election date from June to August amid redistricting push

“It’s a big issue," said Joan Duvall.

“I do see it on the news. I hear people talking here and there in restaurants, man. But I don’t feel it’s anything huge like who wins an election or something like that," Richard Wysong said.

It’s also an issue News 3 has covered extensively, most recently on March 4 when the Virginia Supreme Court overruled a Tazewell County judge. The judge had issued a temporary restraining order to try to stop democrats from being able to have a special election on April 21. The Supreme Court said the special election can happen.

Watch: State Supreme Court suspends lower court's pause on redistricting referendum

State Supreme Court suspends lower court's pause on redistricting referendum

In a video message Thursday, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger urged people to vote in the special election and support redrawing the congressional districts, which could help democrats flip four districts in their favor.

While democrats argue the election is about protecting democracy, Republicans call it a power grab.

“They’re doing it to protect the democrat party, to protect the votes they know they just lost in some of these other states," Virginia House Minority Leader Del. Terry Kilgore told Scripps News Richmond in February.

While there’s only one yes-or-no question on the ballot, it’s something the Virginia Beach Registrar’s Office tells me the election is something people have questions about.

Watch: Virginia House advances controversial congressional redistricting plan

Virginia House advances controversial congressional redistricting plan

“I’ve gotten a lot," Virginia Beach Electoral Board Chair Nanette Miller said.

On top of that, as of Thursday, the registrar’s office was also trying to prepare for a separate special election March 17 to fill the seat for Virginia Del. Barry Knight. He passed away February 19 and represented Virginia Beach.

“For the board, we’re generally not here every day. But, we’ve been here pretty much every day for the last week or so and will be, now, through about the twenty-first of March," said Miller.

Even if the redistricting referendum passes on April 21, however, the Virginia Supreme Court will have the final say when the court hears arguments about whether this is legal or not.