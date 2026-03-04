State Supreme Court suspends lower court's pause on redistricting referendum

RICHMOND, Va. — Early voting on a referendum to allow mid-decade redistricting is set to begin on Friday, following a recent action by the Supreme Court of Virginia.

The Tazewell Circuit Court granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) requested by the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee over the ballot referendum’s timing and phrasing on Feb. 19. This was done in an attempt to stop election officials from working on the upcoming referendum.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Virginia determined the TRO can be treated like a preliminary injunction, meaning they have the ability to put a "stay" (suspension) on the order.

"The Supreme Court of Virginia’s decision ensures that this referendum will move forward and that Virginians will have the opportunity to make their voices heard. This question has always belonged to the voters, and I’m glad the Court made clear that the people will decide," House Speaker Don Scott said in a statement sent to News 3.

In another statement sent to News 3, Attorney General Jay Jones said his office "moved quickly to protect the orderly administration of this election."

This was the second time Tazewell Circuit Court Judge Jack Hurley Jr. ruled against Democrats’ redistricting agenda. In January, Hurley ruled that a resolution for a constitutional amendment was illegally passed in a special legislative session and taken up too close to an intervening election.

That case has been appealed to the state Supreme Court, and justices had said they would allow the referendum to proceed while they review the appeal.

“I commend the Supreme Court of Virginia for its decision allowing the referendum election to proceed, giving voters the opportunity to cast their ballots in April," Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi wrote in a statement sent to News 3. "The Commonwealth has a constitutional obligation to respond to efforts that threaten the integrity of our electoral process and to safeguard democratic governance.”

Virginia Democrats are hoping to redraw Virginia's 11 congressional districts to give them a 10-1 advantage. The current breakdown is 6-5 with a slight Democratic lead. Democrats say the effort is a response to Republicans in other states redrawing districts to pick up seats for their party.

Following Wednesday's decision, early voting will begin this Friday, with the special referendum set for April 21.