Virginia bill would legalize online casino gambling

NORFOLK, Va. — A bill moving through the Virginia General Assembly would legalize online casino games, known as iGaming, but those who have experienced gambling addiction firsthand are sounding the alarm.

Bob Cabaniss knows the pull of gambling better than most. The Virginia resident says he gambled away millions of dollars over several decades and now runs a treatment center that specializes in gambling addiction.

"I've been around a long time and I had a gambling problem," Cabaniss said.

He worries about what legalizing online casino games could mean for people who are struggling.

"I think it's an awful idea," Cabaniss said.

"The ease of doing it online makes it a lot more addictive - repetition helps get someone addicted to anything," Cabaniss said.

While websites offering online gambling — like poker — are not difficult to find, they are technically not legal in Virginia. Hampton State Senator Mamie Locke has proposed a bill to change that.

"This is currently a $16 billion unregulated industry paying no taxes, creating no jobs, and lacking essential consumer protections and age verifications," Locke said.

Locke says iGaming is already legal in nine other states. Her bill would also require live dealer studios to be based in Virginia, which she says could be a significant job creator. Virginia has already legalized in-person casino gambling and online sports betting.

"By legalizing iGaming, Virginia can provide a safe regulated alternative while eradicating the predatory illegal market," Locke said.

Supporters of the bill say a number of safeguards would be in place, including tools to monitor a player's activity for signs of a gambling problem. The bill would also prohibit the use of credit cards for online gambling.

"I think the best way to combat the illegal operators is to create a legal alternative for them, bring them in and then have them subject to the regulations," said Del. Marcus Simon (D-Fairfax County), who's sponsoring the bill on the House side.

Those measures have not eased Cabaniss's concerns.

"We have a lot of avenues for gambling now and do we need more?" Cabaniss said.

As for whether the two casinos in Hampton Roads are in favor of legalized iGaming, Boyd Gaming's President and CEO Keith Smith told investors in February they are supportive. Boyd Gaming is partnering with the Pamunkey Indian Tribe on Norfolk's casino project. Currently, a temporary casino is open while the permanent one is being built.

A spokesperson for Rivers Casino in Portsmouth declined to comment.

The final details of the bill are still being worked out. Versions of it have passed in both the House and Senate. If approved, it would head to Governor Spanberger's desk — though as it stands now, lawmakers would have to pass it again next year for it to actually become law.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.