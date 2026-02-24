In response to Trump's SOTU, Gov. Spanberger to speak on affordability, community 'chaos'

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — As Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger prepares to take the national stage Tuesday night, delivering the Democratic response to President Trump's first State of the Union address in his second term, the newly-minted governor plans to address affordability and what she calls the "chaos" seen in American communities.

Her speech will focus on four themes, according to a press release from her office.



Affordability, including lowering housing, health care, energy and grocery costs The "chaos caused by the Trump administration" How she says the Trump administration is contributing to "greater uncertainty around the world" The upcoming midterms, and how citizens are pushing back against federal policies

Spanberger's resounding victory in November, winning 57.6% of the vote to her opponent's 42%, thrust her into the national spotlight as the first woman elected to the state house in Virginia.

Her campaign focused on affordability for everyday Virginians, a thread she plans to follow in her national speech Tuesday night.

Spanberger will deliver her speech live from Colonial Williamsburg, where 250 years ago, representatives from Virginia voted for its delegation to Congress to propose independence for the 13 colonies. Her office also notes Virginia's Declaration of Rights, also adopted in Williamsburg, was influential to the writing of the Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights.

Trump's address is expected to begin at 9 p.m., and Spanberger will follow immediately after the president.