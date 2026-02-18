Virginia lawmakers pass over 800 bills at legislative session midpoint

Virginia lawmakers have passed more than 800 bills as they reach the midway point of their legislative session, with measures that could significantly impact Hampton Roads residents and workers across the state.

Among the most notable legislation is a bill to raise Virginia's minimum wage to $15 an hour, which would benefit workers like Athena Jones, a home health care worker from Portsmouth who currently makes $13.88 an hour.

"I've done this job for almost 20 years and to not be able to earn at least $15 an hour in some professions is unbelievable and unrealistic," Jones said.

However, small business owners have expressed concerns about the potential impact on their operations and costs.

"When minimum wage goes up so does everything else and that means my prices will go up," said Mark Stevens, the owner of Zero's Subs at the Oceanfront.

Democratic House Speaker Don Scott, who represents Portsmouth, said 84-percent of the bills passed have been bipartisan efforts.

"We were elected to show some restraint, stay focused, and deliver an affordable Virginia and that is what we have done," Scott said.

Other significant measures passed include creating a state paid sick and family medical leave program, legislation that could make retail marijuana sales legal later this year, and additional gun control measures.

Republicans remain skeptical that the Democratic proposals will actually reduce costs for Virginia families.

"Things that could make Virginians lives more affordable our Democratic friends have killed," said Sen. Ryan McDougle (R-Hanover County).

Redistricting remains contentious issue

The redistricting process continues to draw significant attention, with Virginia Democrats pushing to redraw the state's 11 congressional districts in a way that could give them a potential 10-1 advantage.

Democrats have updated their proposed map, which could make the 2nd District even more Democratic-leaning than initially proposed. That district includes a large portion of Hampton Roads, including Virginia Beach, and is currently represented by Republican Jen Kiggans.

Democrats argue the redistricting effort is a necessary response to Republican actions in other states like Texas.

"We have no other choice but to be able to step into the gap and try to level the playing field," Scott said.

Republicans have criticized the effort as a partisan power grab.

"Their continued efforts to do it show that they will stop at nothing for political power," said McDougle.

The redistricting issue will go before voters in April, while Democrats are expected to finalize their map over the next week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.