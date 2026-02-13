Virginia Supreme Court rules redistricting referendum can proceed to April vote

The Virginia Supreme Court has agreed to expedite a case challenging the legality of the state's Democratic-led congressional redistricting plan, setting up a timeline that will allow voters to weigh in before the court makes its final ruling.

The decision fast-tracks an appeal of a circuit court judge's ruling that declared the Democrats' redistricting plan illegal.

The special referendum for the mid-decade redistricting effort is set for April 21.

Despite the ongoing legal challenge, the court said the voters' referendum scheduled for April 21 can still proceed as planned.

“Today the Supreme Court of Virginia affirmed what we already know, Virginians will have the final say. The redistricting referendum on April 21 will move forward," Speaker Don Scott said in a statement sent to News 3.

The Democrat-led General Assembly moved forward with their redistricting plan, which could give their party a 10-1 advantage in the upcoming midterm elections. On Feb. 6, Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed a bill to allow this plan to face a special referendum vote. This plan has faced fierce Republican opposition.

LIS Proposed VA Congressional Map 2026

Compare the proposed map to the current map here.

WTVR Virginia's Current Congressional District Map

"All that's going to matter is what Northern Virginia wants from now on. That's what we're saying," said Del. Terry Kilgore, the Republican minority leader from Scott County. "You're also setting up a situation where a congressman can just stay in his own area where his population base is and not pay any attention to these rural areas."

Democrats defended the move as necessary to counter similar efforts by Republican-led states at the direction of President Donald Trump.

"Literally, we cannot afford to just sit there and let them have the power grab," said Del. Cia Price, a Democrat from Newport News. "We have indeed drawn this map to maximize the help that Democrats can give from Virginia to the nation to fight back."

The proposed redistricting would significantly alter Virginia's current congressional map, which was established by a bipartisan redistricting commission after the 2020 census and currently gives Democrats a 6-5 advantage.