Spanberger's signature puts redistricting, abortion, marriage rights up for vote

Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed multiple bills Friday that will give Virginians the opportunity to accept or reject amendments proposed by the Democrat-led General Assembly.

An amendment to allow mid-decade redistricting is the only issue to be decided on during a special election on April 21. The other proposed amendments will be sent to a referendum on Nov. 3 during the general election.

To bring these amendments to a referendum, he General Assembly passed a series of bills twice — before and after the 2025 election last November. Now, it's up to the voters.

Redistricting

On the topic of mid-decade redistricting, Democrats proposed a map that would affect Virginia's 11 congressional districts, where Democrats currently hold six seats and Republicans hold five. Based on past voting data, Democrats say the new map could create a 10-1 Democratic advantage.

VA Dems Virginia Democrats Congressional Map

State Sen. L. Louise Lucas and Speaker Don Scott said they are pursuing this because President Donald Trump asked Republican-controlled states to secure more GOP-favored seats for the 2026 midterms.

Virginia Republicans say this measure violates the will of voters who approved a bipartisan redistricting commission in 2020.

"They're more worried about political gerrymandering games and not Virginians," Sen. Ryan McDougle (R - Hanover County) said. "I don't think anybody in this room lives in Texas or in another state. We live in Virginia, Virginians went to the polls. They voted on a redistricting process that is nonpartisan. You want to play political games because of what they're doing in Texas, that's losing sight of what Virginians need."

Same-sex marriage, abortion & voter qualifications

The other constitutional amendments up for a vote in April and are focused on enshrining Virginian's rights in regards to same-sex marriage, abortion, and voter qualifications.

For same-sex marriage and abortion, the proposed amendments aim to simply shield those issues from any future efforts to unravel their protections.

The voter qualification amendment seeks to revise the standards for voting within the commonwealth, allowing for convicted felons to vote once their prison sentence has been served. This amendment also updates the rules so only people who legally can’t understand what voting means are prevented from voting; currently, voting is prohibited for residents who are just found to be mentally incompetent.

In a statement sent to News 3, Spanberger says she signed these bills as a response to "the nationwide attacks on our rights, freedoms, and elections."

“Virginia’s Constitution should affirm that all families are welcome in our Commonwealth. Women in Virginia deserve the freedom to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions without politicians dictating their choices. When Virginians have paid their debt to society, they deserve to regain their right to vote," Spanberger said in a statement. "And when other states take extreme measures, I trust Virginia voters to respond.”