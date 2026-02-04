Virginia lawmakers push heat safety protections for workers

RICHMOND, Va. — State representatives are considering legislation to protect Virginia workers from extreme heat as advocates emphasized the urgent need for workplace safety standards at a Monday press conference.

Union members from Local 400 and policy leaders highlighted the critical need for heat safety regulations. Speakers noted that hundreds of Virginians require emergency medical treatment for heat-related illnesses annually.

"What we're talking about is simple and basic: shade, rest and water," Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi said. "Opponents to this legislation speak about dollars and cents. Well, dollars and cents don't matter when one of our farm workers collapses because of a heat stroke."

Hashmi emphasized the importance of immediate action to protect workers from extreme heat, warning that risks will intensify as summers become increasingly hot.

Lawmakers also advocated for minimum wage protections for farmworkers and H-2 visa workers who currently lack full wage protections.

The heat safety advocacy comes as lawmakers are also considering other worker protection measures, including legislation that would incrementally increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour by Jan. 1, 2028. Additional bills under review could expand medical leave, paid sick leave benefits, and increase weekly unemployment compensation.

