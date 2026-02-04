Democrats preach affordability, Republicans question new Virginia tax proposals

RICHMOND, Va. — Affordability was one of key issues that candidates focused on during last November's elections in Virginia. Now a few weeks into the 2026 General Assembly session, Democrats say they are on their way to delivering results, but Republicans say their party's approach is the right one and that Democrats proposing a number of tax increases.

"We have a laser focus on affordability this session," said Del. Shelly Simonds (D-Newport News).

"Senate Republicans stand solid to keep money in your pocket," said Sen. Ryan McDougle (R-Hanover), Minority Leader of the Senate of Virginia.

Democrats, who now control both the governor's mansion and the General Assembly (including a larger majority in the House of Delegates), have said they would accomplish "affordability" through legislation like paid family medical leave, support for child care, and raising the minimum wage — the latter had final passage in the House of Delegates on Tuesday.

"At least now, they're going to be able to get $15 an hour," Del. Jeion Ward (D-Hampton), the bill's sponsor, said after the vote. "That means a lot to people who have a difficult time putting food on the table."

Republicans have said Virginia is in a good financial position and should provide more tax cuts to residents.

Their members have proposed legislation to get rid of the car tax and get rid of the local portion of the grocery tax.

They have also proposed also like to make the current standard deduction amounts permanent. Most of those proposals have already failed to pass the committee level.

"This is kind of what Democrat version of affordability is. The Republican version of affordability is very, very different," said Del. Joe McNamara (R-Roanoke).

Republicans argue Democratic proposals come with added costs, including paid family medical leave which is funded through employer and employee contributions.

Democrats counter that recent polling shows wide bipartisan support for the program.

"And the cost, let's say, starts off at $2 billion a year. It's not going to stay at $2 billion a year," McNamara said.

"They know that means that they'll be able to keep a roof over their head, food on the table, and access to health care and hopefully just one job to pay for it," said Del. Briana Sewell (D-Prince William).

Republicans also point to legislation that would create new tax brackets for wealthier Virginians and apply the sales tax to various services.

"They'll raise some money from the wealthiest people in the Commonwealth of Virginia, until those wealthy people decide they're going to move people are not trees," McNamara said.

"They include things like a tax on Netflix, a tax on Hulu, a tax on Amazon Prime, a tax on dry cleaning, a tax on haircuts, tax on your gym membership, tax on GrubHub, a tax on DoorDash," McDougle said. "A tax on Uber, a tax on Lyft, attacks on dog walking, and a tax on lawn care."

Democrats said it is early in the session and not all bills introduced will become law. They said their members also have legislation to study repealing the car tax, increasing the standard deduction and repealing the local portion of the grocery tax.

"There's a selective narrative going on right now that's not focused on the actual bills that are passing the legislature," said Del. Dan Helmer (D-Fairfax).

"I think you're going to see a set of tax policies and a budget that reflects our values of helping the working and middle class and making life more affordable for them," VanValkenburg said.

