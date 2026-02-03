Hampton Roads mayors oppose proposed changes to government unions in open letter

All mayors from Hampton Roads' seven major cities signed an open letter to highlight their stance against a bill being currently considered by the General Assembly.

This letter is in reference to SB 378, which would repeal current prohibitions against public employees' ability to collectively bargain. This piece of legislation, if passed, would create a "Public Employee Relations Board." The board would then oversee government unions within the state while also certifying elections within bargaining units.

A bill similar to to SB 378 had actually passed the General Assembly in 2025; however, it was vetoed by former Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

In a social media post, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer highlighted the letter sent to the General Assembly and Gov. Abigail Spanberger on behalf of the seven Hampton Roads mayors.

It reads, in part, "While our individual governing bodies hold varying perspectives on collective bargaining, we are united in one fundamental principle: local decision-making is essential. Each community is pest positioned to evaluate its own fiscal capacity, service delivery needs, and workforce priorities. The ability to make these determinations locally ensures that decisions reflect the unique circumstances and values of our residents."

Below the letter's body are signatures from Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, Chesapeake Mayor Rick West, Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover, Hampton Mayor Jimmy Gray, Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones, and Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman.

A 2020 bill allowed local governments to recognize labor unions through the adoption of ordinances or resolutions.

SB 378 was referred to the Virginia State Senate's Finance & Appropriations Committee on Monday. Spanberger did show support for union labor while on the campaign trail, but opposed repealing the current right-to-work law. It is currently unclear if this bill would be vetoed if it makes it to the governor's desk.