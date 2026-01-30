Another proposed bill in Virginia would prevent serious criminals from compassionate early release

RICHMOND, Va. — Another proposed bill soon to be introduced in the Virginia Senate is aiming to limit which criminals would be eligibility in the commonwealth's geriatric compassionate release law.

SB 209, introduced by Sen. Bill DeSteph, specifies that those convicted of murder, violent felonies, serious sex offenses, terrorism-related crimes, and repeat violent offenders would no longer be eligible for age-based compassionate release.

The geriatric compassionate release law on the books currently in Virginia allows for criminals aged 65 or older who have served five years, or 60 and older who have served 10 years, can automatically come up for parole review.

A recent Virginia Beach case covered extensively by WTKR News 3 highlighted issues with the compassionate release program.

James King, who was convicted of the violent murder of Lexie Walters in 2020 after serving a 20-year sentence in Ohio for another violent murder, became eligible for geriatric compassionate release shortly after his sentencing due to his age and time served.

SB 209 aims to protect victims and communities, especially the retraumatization of victims, who are asked to engage in the process when a criminal is eligible for release.

Lastly, Sen. DeSteph's office says the bill respects judicial sentencing decisions by preserving the intent of long sentences.

A similar bill — HB 1326 — is being introduced in the House of Delegates by Del. Anne Ferrell Tata, dubbed Lexie's Law.