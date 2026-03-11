General Assembly approves Virginia Beach's 10-1 voting system

The General Assembly approved Virginia Beach's 10-1 voting system for citywide elections.

This action by state lawmakers adds the voter-approved 10-1 system into the city's charter. Virginia Beach voters approved the 10-1 voting system over the 7-3-1 voting system during a referendum held last year through a 53% to 47% margin.

“Virginia Beach residents made their voices heard clearly, and today the General Assembly completed the final step to ensure our city charter reflects that decision,” said Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler.

The referendum preserved Virginia Beach's current council structure, which includes 10 district representatives and one mayor elected at large. Voters chose this system over a proposed 7-3-1 structure, which would have instead established seven district seats and three additional at-large positions.

“The passage of this bill shows us what happens when communities are empowered to choose for themselves,” said State Sen. Aaron Rouse. “However, this achievement would not have been possible without the commitment and persistence of community advocates like Georgia Allen and Latasha Holloway whose voices pushed this issue from the beginning.”

Every Vote Counts, an organization that opposed the 10-1 system, issued a statement after the 10-1 voting system succeeded during the referendum held last year.

"We maintain our support for the 7-3-1 system adding it was the best choice for our city and citizens," the group stated.