Polls close for North Carolina's 2026 primary elections, results to trickle in

Polling locations across North Carolina primary elections were open on Tuesday for primary elections.

Polling locations were open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Any voter in line at their assigned polling place by 7:30 p.m. will still be able to vote.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections posted on social media that voting would be extended for one hour at a Halifax County voting site after delays Tuesday morning, meaning there will not be any primary results until 8:30 p.m.

Voters will decide on which candidate they want to represent their party ahead of the midterm elections later this year.

Senate primary election:

Numerous candidates are running to succeed Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who announced he wouldn't seek reelection last June after GOP leadership forged ahead with Medicaid cuts that he warned would devastate N.C.

A prominent name in the Republican field is Michael Whatley, the former Republican National Committee chair who has President Donald Trump’s backing. Richard Dansie, Don Brown, Elizabeth Temple, Michele Morrow, and Thomas Johnson are among the other GOP senate hopefuls.

In the Democratic Senate primary, former two-term Gov. Roy Cooper faces five other candidates. The Democratic Senate hopefuls include Daryl Farrow, Justin Dues, Robert Colon, Marcus Williams, and Orrick Quick.

This race will be key for either party as Republicans hold a narrow 53-47 majority in the U.S. Senate, meaning Democrats only need a net pickup of four seats to win back the chamber.

Race to become the GOP nominee in redrawn NC-01:

North Carolina's Congressional primaries will be held based on new district boundaries drawn in 2025 as part of President Donald Trump’s push to gain House seats.

North Carolina's 1st Congressional District was redrawn to favor the GOP in 2025 amid nationwide efforts from both parties to boost their odds for success ahead of the midterm elections. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Don Davis is seeking to defend his seat despite the successful redistricting effort. Five Republicans are running to challenge the sitting Democratic lawmaker.

Laurie Buckhout — who narrowly lost to Davis in 2024 — is running for the seat again. Other GOP primary candidates include Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck, State Sen. Bobby Hanig, Lenoir County Commissioner Eric Rouse and attorney Ashley-Nicole Russell. The winner will likely face off against Davis in November. In February’s debate, all four GOP candidates said they would endorse the winner of the primary even if they lose, as their biggest shared goal is to beat Davis.

Green, Lenoir, Wayne and Wilson counties are now part of the 3rd Congressional District. Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Dare, Hyde and Pamlico counties are now part of the 1st Congressional District.

GOP primary to become Dare County's next sheriff:

In Dare County, the Tuesday Republican primary for Dare County Sheriff will decide the office's next law enforcement leader. Four candidates are seeking the position: Teddy Daniels, Jeff Deringer, Jimmy Pierce and Rodney Rawls.

GOP primary to become Pasquotank County's next sheriff:

In Pasquotank County, the Republican primary is seeing incumbent Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten face off against challenger Juanita "Nina" Daniels, a longtime deputy.

GOP primary to become District 1 State Senator:

Four candidates are seeking the position: David Forsythe, Cole Johnson, Jay Lane and Jerry Tillett. The winner will face Democrat Melissa Zehner in November.