Virginia moves its 2026 primary election date from June to August amid redistricting push

Virginia's primary election is being moved from June to August 4 this year, a change that has drawn criticism from at least one local congresswoman and comes amid a broader redistricting push by Virginia Democrats.

Normally, Democrats and Republicans pick their candidates for Congress, the U.S. Senate, and local offices during primaries in June.

This year, that election is being moved to August 4. The change was put into a budget amendment by Virginia lawmakers and signed into law last week by Gov. Spanberger. It is only in effect for this year.

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia) is not pleased with the change.

"This is going to confuse voters," Kiggans said.

"It's hard enough to get people to turn out for an election," Kiggans said. "I want as many people to vote as possible."

The move is tied to redistricting. Virginia Democrats are hoping to redraw Virginia's 11 congressional districts to give them a 10-1 advantage.

The current breakdown is 6-5 with a slight Democratic lead. Democrats say the effort is a response to Republicans in other states redrawing districts to pick up seats for their party.

"We have to stand up and let it be known that if you're going to do this kind of thing that we can do it too, so we're responding," said Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Virginia).

The proposed map includes significant changes. For example, voters in York County would be placed in the same district as Northern Virginia.

"This allows new candidates that are expected to run in the new congressional districts to be able to campaign," a supporter said.

Virginia voters could decide through a referendum election on April 21 whether to approve the redistricting.

Early voting is scheduled to start next week on March 6, but several ongoing legal challenges are threatening that timeline.

Among the latest challenges is the argument that not enough time has passed from when lawmakers approved redistricting to when it goes to voters.

Virginia Beach attorney and former Republican Delegate Tim Anderson has filed a lawsuit on behalf of the city of Lynchburg.

"We have an emergency hearing tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. to ask the courts the question of what are localities supposed to do when there's a clear constitutional violation here," Anderson said.

A ruling out of Tazewell, Va. has put the election on hold, but it is being appealed.

"We have an election next Friday, so every day that goes by makes it more difficult for everybody to understand what the next steps are going to be," Anderson said.

Democrats say their efforts are driven by a noble purpose.

"We are trying to maximize what Virginia can do to help the nation course correct and save our democracy," said Del. Marcia Price (D-Newport News).

The primary date change is not contingent on the outcome of the redistricting referendum.

