Democrats change proposed Congressional map to make Va. Beach district more blue

NORFOLK, Va. — Democratic lawmakers have changed the proposed Congressional map for the 2026 midterm election, making the second congressional district more blue.

The state Senate could vote on approving the map on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier this month, Democrats released a version of the map that is now being changed. It appears the changes in the second district give it more Democratic precincts.

The district is currently represented by Republican Jen Kiggans and includes Virginia Beach, the Eastern Shore, Suffolk, Isle of Wight County, Franklin, and parts of Chesapeake and Southampton County.

More Republican precincts were moved into the third district, which is represented by Congressman Bobby Scott. The third district is considered a safe Democratic seat.

The founder of the non-partisan Virginia Public Access Project David Poole says Gov. Abigail Spanberger won the new proposed second district by about 13-percent, compared to about 9-percent in the older version of the map.

The map overall would likely give Democrats a 10-1 advantage in Congressional representation in Virginia, compared to the 6-5 advantage they have now.

Voters will decide whether to approve the new map in a referendum election, set for April 21.

Last week, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled the election could continue, despite a challenge to the legality of the process.

Arguments about the legality of the redistricting process now won't be heard until after the April 21 election.

Early voting in the referendum begins March 6.