Virginians rally at state capitol for data center industry oversight

RICHMOND, Va. — A group of Virginians gathered at the state capitol Monday, urging lawmakers to impose stricter regulations on the rapidly expanding data center industry.

Members of the Virginia Data Center Reform Coalition met with legislators, advocating for oversight of projects they argue are straining the power grid, wasting water, and harming air quality. Several reform bills are currently making their way through the General Assembly.

Polls indicate broad voter support for establishing limits on where data centers can be constructed, along with increased transparency regarding their energy and water consumption.

"In the beginning it was just me and a couple compatriots… that has grown now to 15 to 20, and who knows, next year we might have half the whole chamber because data centers will not listen to us, but by God they are hearing your voice," said Del. Josh Thomas (D-Prince William).

Industry supporters present a different perspective, highlighting billions in investments, thousands of jobs created, and substantial tax revenue generated for local governments.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership reports that the data center sector supports 74,000 jobs and contributes more than $9 billion to Virginia's GDP annually.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.