Virginia Democrats release congressional redistricting map: 'Trump started it, Virginia is going to finish it'

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Democrats said they have reached an agreement within their party on how to redraw the state's congressional map in time for the 2026 midterm elections, as a court battle over the legality of the entire process continues.

"Donald Trump started it, Virginia is going to finish it," House Speaker Rep. Don Scott (D - Portsmouth) said.

"Our maps are ready. Virginia is ready. We said 10-1 and we meant it," added Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D - Portsmouth).

The proposed map would affect Virginia's 11 congressional districts, where Democrats currently hold six seats and Republicans hold five. Based on past voting data, Democrats say the new map could create a 10-1 Democratic advantage.

LIS Proposed VA Congressional Map 2026

Compare the proposed map to the current map here.

WTVR Virginia's Current Congressional District Map

A mid-decade redrawing of Virginia's congressional map would need approval by Virginia voters.

Congressional maps are typically redrawn after the census at the start of each decade, but Virginia joins several states considering mid-decade redistricting.

Lucas and Scott said they are pursuing this because Trump asked Republican-controlled states to secure more GOP-favored seats for the 2026 midterms.

"They're manipulating election maps because they know they can't win on their agenda in 2026 instead of changing their ideas, they're trying to rig the system," Scott said.

Republicans oppose redistricting effort

Virginia Republicans criticized the plan, saying it violates the will of voters who approved a bipartisan redistricting commission in 2020.

"They're more worried about political gerrymandering games and not Virginians," Sen. Ryan McDougle (R - Hanover County) said. "I don't think anybody in this room lives in Texas or in another state. We live in Virginia, Virginians went to the polls. They voted on a redistricting process that is nonpartisan. You want to play political games because of what they're doing in Texas, that's losing sight of what Virginians need."

Legal challenges and voter referendum

Republicans have filed a lawsuit over the redistricting process.

A Tazewell Circuit Court judge recently ruled the Democratic plan illegal, but Democrats have appealed to the Supreme Court of Virginia.

If Democrats prevail at the state Supreme Court, voters would decide the issue in a special referendum scheduled for April 21.

Scott said the redrawn map would only remain in effect until the 2030 elections, when the bipartisan commission would resume control.

"We don't think Virginians are going to fall for the hoax," McDougle said.

"The referendum will tell the story," Lucas said.

A spokesperson for Democratic Governor Abigail Spanberger said her priority is upholding election integrity and her team has been working to ensure any proposed map could be implemented on the quick timeline.

Spanberger expressed support for the redistricting effort during her joint address to the General Assembly in January.

"Virginia's proposed redistricting amendment is a response to what we're seeing in other states that have taken extreme measures to undermine democratic norms. This approach is short-term, highly targeted, and completely dependent on what other states decide to do themselves," Spanberger said. "Make no mistake — Virginia will be responsive and targeted, but only with the will of the people. I trust the voters to get this right."

