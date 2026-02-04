Virginia lawmakers consider collective bargaining for public employees

Virginia lawmakers are considering legislation that would require local governments to engage in collective bargaining with public employees, potentially affecting more than 500,000 workers across the state.

The proposed bill would mandate that local governments meet with employees who choose to organize, giving workers like teachers, police officers and firefighters more input on wages and working conditions.

"We feel we deserve a seat at the table and right now the majority of cities are not allowing that," said Kurt Detrick, a Portsmouth firefighter and vice president of the Virginia Professional Firefighters Union.

Detrick has advocated for years to give employees more say in their compensation and benefits.

"It lets the employees come together and have a path and structure in place to be able to talk with our city managers and county administrators about things like wages, terms, conditions of employment," Detrick said.

In 2020, Virginia lawmakers approved a law allowing collective bargaining, but it required local governments to opt in voluntarily. Portsmouth City Council opted in but never implemented the process. The current bill would provide a clearer framework for implementation.

"We understand it's a long process. We understand it's a fundamental change to how city governments operate in Virginia, but we can also look at other cities and counties in Virginia that have done it and it works," Detrick said.

The legislation does not repeal Virginia's right-to-work law and prohibits employee strikes. Instead, disagreements would be resolved through a mediation process.

"I think our members have shown time and time again across Hampton Roads that we want to negotiate in good faith," Detrick said.

However, the proposal faces opposition. All seven Hampton Roads mayors came out against the bill this week, arguing it should remain a local choice. Norfolk and Virginia Beach previously voted against participating in collective bargaining.

Former Governor Glenn Youngkin vetoed similar legislation last year, claiming it would cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars. Republicans are making similar arguments against this year's bill.

"This will be one of the most expensive measures costing tax payers and making their life less affordable," said Senate Republican Leader Ryan McDougle.

Supporters counter that the bill doesn't mandate pay increases.

"The union cant make a city or county raise their taxes that's up to the city or county supervisors or council. What it does require them to is negotiate in good faith," Detrick said.

Lawmakers will decide on the bill in the coming weeks.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.