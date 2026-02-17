Virginia lawmakers pass bill to raise minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2028

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers passed a bill Monday afternoon to incrementally increase the commonwealth’s minimum wage to $15 per hour on January 1, 2028.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger pledged on Monday to sign the legislation, looking to follow through on the commitment she made to the cause during her campaign.

“Every Virginian who works full time deserves the financial stability to support their families, plan for the future, and continue building a life here in the Commonwealth,” said Gov. Spanberger in a statement. “But Virginians’ wages have not kept up with rising costs.”

Proponents of the bill say raising wages will boost the economy, cut crime rates, and improve productivity, while opponents say they are concerned that higher wages could force small businesses to cut hours or raise prices.

The legislation would also increase the minimum wage from $12.77 to $13.75 per hour on January 1, 2027. The rises in minimum wage follows a 36 cent increase for 2026. Attempts to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour had been repeatedly vetoed by former Gov. Glenn Youngkin.