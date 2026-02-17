Suffolk house fire under investigation

SUFFOLK, Va. — A house fire that happened in Suffolk on Monday night is under investigation, according to the Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue.

Crews arrived around 8:35 p.m. to the 300 block of Westwood Drive on the report of a kitchen fire.

Fire officials put the fire out just after 9 p.m.

One person was home during the fire and got out after calling 911. No injuries were reported, and no assistance is required from the Red Cross.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation, officials say.