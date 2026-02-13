Suffolk vape shops busted, 10 people arrested for selling illegal drugs: SPD

SUFFOLK, Va. — Ten people were arrested for selling illegal drugs in a citywide bust of vape shops, Suffolk police say.

On Thursday, Suffolk police executed search warrants on nine shops in the city at the following locations:



1524 Holland Rd

823 W Constance

1213 N Main St

805 N Main St

1008B Portsmouth Blvd

2815 Godwin Blvd

3219 Bridge Rd Bridge Road

3575 Bridge Rd

1703 N Main St Suffolk

These businesses were operating as retail vape shops, but a long-term investigation revealed each location was selling illegal drugs, according to Suffolk police.

Ten people were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, officials say.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk Police Department at 757-514-7915 or the Suffolk Crime Line.