Suffolk vape shops busted, 10 people arrested for selling illegal drugs: SPD

SUFFOLK, Va. — Ten people were arrested for selling illegal drugs in a citywide bust of vape shops, Suffolk police say.
On Thursday, Suffolk police executed search warrants on nine shops in the city at the following locations:
- 1524 Holland Rd
- 823 W Constance
- 1213 N Main St
- 805 N Main St
- 1008B Portsmouth Blvd
- 2815 Godwin Blvd
- 3219 Bridge Rd Bridge Road
- 3575 Bridge Rd
- 1703 N Main St Suffolk
These businesses were operating as retail vape shops, but a long-term investigation revealed each location was selling illegal drugs, according to Suffolk police.
Ten people were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, officials say.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk Police Department at 757-514-7915 or the Suffolk Crime Line.