New transportation and logistics company to join Port 460 development in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A major new tenant is set to join the Port 460 logistics development in Suffolk, adding dozens of jobs to a project already expected to bring thousands of positions to the region.

A. Duie Pyle, a transportation and distribution company operating across the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, and Ohio Valley, announced it will expand into the site, marking its 18th warehouse location when it opens next year.

“We have 17 warehouses located throughout the Northeast, and this will make number 18 next year when it opens,” said Frank Granieri, Chief Commercial Officer with A. Duie Pyle.

The company has purchased 43 acres at the Port 460 site and plans to build a 200,000-square-foot integrated logistics center. The facility is expected to create approximately 50 jobs. Granieri said Suffolk’s location played a major role in the company’s decision to expand.

“Suffolk has great infrastructure, a great local labor market, and its proximity to the port just makes a lot of sense for us,” he said.

Port 460, located just off Route 460, also known as Pruden Blvd. in Suffolk, is designed to serve as a logistics hub for businesses seeking direct access to the Port of Virginia. At the groundbreaking ceremony in September 2024, former Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said the project represents “a world-class gateway both in and out of Virginia.”

The logistics center is expected to generate thousands of jobs overall as additional companies move into the development. A. Duie Pyle’s facility will feature what the company calls an integrated warehousing and distribution model, combining storage and cross-dock capabilities to support multiple modes of transportation from a single location.

“We have a unique model. We like to call it a logistics center, which is really an integrated warehousing and distribution site with a cross dock,” Granieri said.

Below is the statement from Suffolk’s Economic Development Director, Janet Days.

“The City of Suffolk is excited to welcome A. Duie Pyle to the Port 460 Logistics Center. This investment reinforces Suffolk’s strong momentum as a premier location for logistics and industrial growth, and we’re proud to support a project that will create new jobs and long-term opportunities for our residents. We congratulate Rockefeller Group and Matan Companies on this milestone and look forward to Pyle’s continued progress as development moves toward completion in 2027.”

However, some residents have raised concerns about increased truck and freight traffic associated with the growing logistics hub. Route 460 will be widened near the development to help accommodate the anticipated traffic increase.

As construction continues and the opening date approaches, traffic and infrastructure impacts are expected to remain a topic of community discussion.