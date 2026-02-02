52 crashes in Hampton Roads reported during second winter storm

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Virginia State Police responded to 52 car crashes in Hampton Roads during the second winter storm this past weekend.

Five crashes resulted in injuries and one fatal crash in Greensville is under investigation, said Virginia State Police Sunday afternoon. Virginia State Police reported 325 total crashes statewide from Thursday to Sunday, 34 of which had injuries and three fatal crashes in Greensville, Dinwiddie, and Fauquier Counties.

According to VSP, not all crashes were storm-related.

Regional breakdown of crashes reported for the duration of the storm, according to Virginia State Police:

Central Virginia/Richmond: 33 crashes, three with injuries, one fatal.

Northwest Virginia/Winchester/Harrisonburg: 21 crashes, four with injuries, one fatal.

Central/Western Virginia/Appomattox: 36 crashes, three with injuries.

Southwest Virginia: 54 crashes, two with injuries.

Western Virginia/Roanoke: 76 crashes, five with injuries.

Northern Virginia: 53 crashes, 12 with injuries.