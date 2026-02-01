Refreeze from flooding set to most likely impact Monday morning commute

NORFOLK, Va — As they say in Game Of Thrones, Winter is Coming. Well, it is here this weekend in Hampton Roads, but it’s snow with a twist, high winds and flooding. On Sunday morning, flooding trickled into the East Ocean View neighborhood of Norfolk, starting around 9.

This portion of Norfolk, nestled between Little Creek and the Chesapeake Bay is no stranger to flooding, because it’s sandwiched between bodies of water. When high tide hits, roads like Pleasant Ave. become somewhat impassable. Even worse news when it comes to this storm though, because it’s so cold, those puddles could freeze overnight. So make sure you are driving slowly and safely, not just on Sunday, but Monday too.'

“Drive slower, understand that you’re going to need a lot more stopping distance between you and the car in front of you. Give VDOT and state police some space, especially VDOT. They need to be out there, they need to be plowing the roads, sanding the roads, doing all the things that they do to keep the roads as safe as possible. Give them the rest, so they can do the work,” said Matt Demlein with Virginia State Police.

This doesn’t just happen in Ocean View, but all across Hampton Roads. So whether you’re driving through Norfolk, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach of beyond over the next few days, watch out for that ice. News 3 will keep you updated with driving conditions on Monday morning on our social media pages and on News 3 This Morning.