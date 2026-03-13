Ocean View prepares for 59th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade; road closures planned along Granby Street

NORFOLK, Va. — The Ocean View neighborhood is preparing for one of its biggest annual traditions as the 59th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns Saturday morning, bringing road closures, large crowds, and a day of celebration along Granby Street.

Granby Street, which is currently open to traffic, will close early Saturday to make way for the parade and related festivities.

Ocean View resident John Herr knows the event well. In fact, he first experienced it by accident when he moved into the neighborhood decades ago.

“The first day I came I was moving into my house and the parade was going on,” Herr said. “My brother and sister-in-law were with me helping me move, and we were thinking, ‘Wow, what is this?’”

Herr unknowingly chose parade day in 1988 to move into his new home. Since then, the event has become an annual tradition for him, as well as for his family and friends who often travel long distances to attend.

“This year I’ve got friends coming from Pennsylvania,” Herr said. “My brother and sister-in-law from Ohio are here, the same ones who helped me move in that day. And I can tell you, this is the biggest event they do in the Ocean View area.”

The festivities will begin at 10 a.m. at Northside Middle School. The parade will then travel north along Granby Street, turn left onto A View Avenue, continue left onto First View Street, and finish at the intersection of First View Street and Government Avenue.

Attendees will be able to park along streets adjacent to the parade route. Off-street parking will also be available at Sarah Constant Beach Park, Ocean View Beach Park, Ocean View Elementary School, and the Mary D. Pretlow Library.

Officials are asking visitors to park responsibly.

“Don’t block sidewalks, don’t block people’s addresses and their driveways,” said Alana Smith with Norfolk's Public Works Department. “You can park in the neighborhoods, but always be mindful. If it says no parking, do not park they will get towed.”

Norfolk police plan to close Granby Street between Bay Avenue and Bayview Boulevard beginning at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The remainder of the parade route will close at 9 a.m.

Most streets are expected to reopen by noon. However, First View Street will remain closed until 1:30 p.m., and Government Avenue will stay closed until 4:30 p.m. while the event’s after-party wraps up.

Parking near the route is already filling up, according to residents.

“As far as how far in advance attendees want to plan, people are already parked and prepared,” Herr said. “It’s first come, first serve, a bit survival of the fittest.”

Following the parade, the city’s Department of Public Works will have street sweepers in the area to assist with cleanup. Officials are encouraging residents and visitors to bag their trash so it can be easily collected at designated sites along the route.

The parade remains one of Ocean View’s most anticipated annual events, drawing residents and visitors together for a day of community celebration.