VDOT opens eastbound lane on US. 58 as SPSA Interchange Project nears completion

SUFFOLK, Va. — About a week ago, a viewer reached out asking about ongoing construction on the Route 58 SPSA overpass. So I visited the site in Suffolk to provide the latest developments.

The multi-million dollar interchange project is designed to address longstanding safety concerns and ease congestion in the area. Currently, drivers traveling eastbound on Route 58 who need to access Bob Foeller Drive, home to the Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) landfill, must make a left turn across three lanes of traffic.

That maneuver has proven especially challenging for large trucks heading to the landfill. These vehicles often become stuck in eastbound lanes while waiting for a break in westbound traffic, causing backups and increasing the risk of accidents.

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Transportation officials say the situation can be dangerous, particularly on busy days when traffic is heavy with large trucks.

“So you can imagine on a busy day with a lot of large trucks, it may be harder to cross that traffic and people take chances and unfortunately there’s been some fatalities at this location,” said Chris Wojtowicz with the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The new overpass aims to eliminate those hazardous conditions. Once completed, it will allow eastbound drivers to access the landfill without crossing oncoming traffic and merge more safely with westbound vehicles. Officials say the improvement will significantly enhance safety along the corridor.

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The project has been underway for over a year, and visible progress continues. According to Wojtowicz, construction is proceeding as planned and remains on schedule for completion this fall.

Drivers may begin noticing improvements even sooner. VDOT plans to remove the eastbound lane closure at the overpass as early as Friday morning, a change expected to help reduce morning congestion along Route 58.

The SPSA overpass project represents a key step toward safer and more efficient travel in the Suffolk area, with full completion just months away.

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