Westbound lane on US-58 reopens as the SPSA Interchange Project continues

SUFFOLK, Va. — Drivers traveling along US-58 in Suffolk are finally seeing some relief as the westbound lane that has been closed for months has officially reopened to traffic.

The closure was part of the ongoing SPSA Interchange Project, a multi-million-dollar infrastructure effort aimed at improving traffic flow and safety for trucks turning onto Bob Foeller Drive and accessing the SPSA facility.

For months, lane closures in both directions caused significant traffic congestion along the busy corridor, especially during peak commuting hours. In addition to constructing the overpass, crews have also been widening and repaving sections of US-58 beneath the bridge.

Watch previous coverage: VDOT opens eastbound lane on US. 58 as SPSA Interchange Project nears completion

VDOT Opens eastbound lane on US. 58 as they near SPSA Interchange Project Completion

Traffic conditions began improving after eastbound lanes reopened earlier this year. With westbound traffic now restored, transportation officials expect evening congestion, particularly during rush hour, to ease as well.

In a statement to News 3, the Virginia Department of Transportation said:

“This restoration is expected to improve traffic flow in the corridor, particularly during the afternoon peak travel period. Shoulder closures remain in place in both directions on Route 58 as crews continue work on final bridge and ramp construction. Current activities include concrete work on the bridge surface, barrier walls, and pier protection areas; roadway construction; final asphalt paving on the approach ramp and shoulders; installation of lane markings, streetlights, guardrail and roadway signage; and other related work.”

Watch related coverage: Suffolk residents face worsening traffic backups as the city population grows by nearly 10,000 people

Suffolk residents face worsening traffic backups as the city population grows by nearly 10,000 people

The speed limit on Route 58 remains reduced to 50 mph in both directions throughout the construction work zone and will stay in place for the duration of the construction project.

For now, the speed limit through the construction zone will remain at 50 miles per hour.

The SPSA Interchange Project is expected to be completed by fall 2026.

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