Virginia Breeze expands to connect Hampton Roads with western cities

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new public transportation option is coming to Virginia, aiming to improve east–west travel across the state.

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation will help launch a new Virginia Breeze bus route, called the “Tidewater Current,” on April 20. The route marks a significant step in expanding transit options beyond the state’s primarily north–south system.

Officials say the new service is designed to meet growing demand for east–west connections, particularly through regions like the Shenandoah Valley, where public transportation options have historically been limited.

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“We know there has been a lot of interest in having more east–west service,” said Mariia Zimmerman, Director of the DRPT. “This will help us test the market for a potential future rail east–west line.”

Currently, most public transportation routes in Virginia run north to south, leaving fewer options for travelers moving across the state. The Tidewater Current aims to address that gap by connecting several key cities.

The route will include stops in Williamsburg, Richmond, Charlottesville, and Staunton, before ending in Harrisonburg.

Transportation officials conducted a needs assessment and worked with communities along the route to determine the most effective stops and service structure.

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“We did that needs assessment, did that additional planning, talked with folks in the communities along the way, and worked out where those stops will be and what makes sense,” Zimmerman said.

The new service is expected to be especially beneficial for residents in areas like Charlottesville and Staunton, where transit options can be low. For those without access to a car, traveling between these regions often requires using multiple systems.

“Right now, if you don’t have a car and you’re trying to make that connection, it requires getting on a few different systems,” Zimmerman explained.

The service will be operated by Academy and will run daily. Tickets are already available for purchase, with prices ranging from $12 to $35.

Officials note that the bus route could offer a more affordable alternative to driving, particularly as gas prices remain high. In addition to cost savings, the service also supports environmental goals by reducing the number of single-occupancy vehicles on the road.

“Any time we can reduce the number of single occupancy vehicles that are each issuing pollution and greenhouse gases, we’re helping to get a savings there,” Zimmerman said.

The Virginia Breeze system has already reduced more than 10,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions. Officials say riders who use the new route will be contributing to that ongoing effort.

More information about routes, stops, and ticketing is available on the Virginia Breeze website.

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