How to travel to the Norfolk Tides: Free transit through HRT and parking options

NORFOLK, Va. — NORFOLK, Va. — Opening Day at Harbor Park is just days away, but fans heading to see the Norfolk Tides may need to plan ahead as parking remains limited around the stadium.

The Tides will begin their home season Friday, March 27, hosting the Nashville Sounds. With increased demand and ongoing development in the area, transportation options and the overall game day experience are seeing some changes.

Hampton Roads Transit will once again offer free rides on The Tide light rail and ferry services to and from the stadium, continuing a program from recent seasons. Fans can park for free at Newtown Road, Military Highway, and Broad Creek stations, then take a roughly 15-minute light rail ride into Norfolk. For those traveling from across the water, parking is available at North Landing in Portsmouth, where fans can take the ferry across the Elizabeth River to reach Harbor Park.

“It’s going to be free for two hours ahead of each game as well as two hours after for the light rail. For the ferry, it’s free rides starting an hour before each game every 30 minutes, and then 30 minutes after the game. So if you are planning on sticking around after the game keep that in mind,” said Thomas Becher, with HRT.

Fans who prefer to drive closer to the stadium will still have several options. Free parking is available at the MacArthur Center South Garage, which is about a 20-minute walk from Harbor Park or a short ride on the light rail. Paid parking will also be available in lots surrounding the stadium and near Dominion Tower. Additionally, prepaid parking in Lot C, located directly outside Harbor Park, is available for fans who want to secure a spot in advance.

Beyond transportation, fans can expect new entertainment options around the stadium and nearby attractions. The Norfolk Casino will offer promotions for game day visitors, including incentives for guests who visit before or after the game.

“Any customer that comes to the Casino prior to or after the games, so starting at 10 a.m. from that day through the evening, if you earn 60 tier credits we’re gonna give you 10 dollars in free play,” said Ron Bailey, General Manager of the Interim Casino.

Inside the ballpark, the team is introducing an outdoor stage area featuring live music during most evening games, giving fans more to enjoy before first pitch and throughout the night. Officials say the combination of expanded transit options, parking availability, and new entertainment is designed to improve the overall fan experience despite construction challenges in the area.

To learn more about travel to the Tides from the City of Norfolk, click here.

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