Norfolk International Airport unveils 'brighter' Concourse A expansion with three new gates

NORFOLK, Va. — Now boarding? Three new gates as the newest part of Norfolk International Airport's $1 billion transformation.

This week, the airport officially opened its expansion of Concourse A — a $25 million, two-story space at the end of the original concourse.

It includes three gates occupied by American Airlines that became operational on Tuesday night, said Mark Perryman, CEO of the Norfolk Airport Authority. He says it will free up other gates for Breeze Airlines to move into from Concourse B.

It also features new restrooms and a bar in the center, a portion of which is occupied by local coffee shop Town Center Cold Pressed — part of the airport's effort to include local brands in a concessions revamp.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR The Concourse A expansion at Norfolk International Airport includes three new gates occupied by American Airlines, a bar and coffee shop in the center and new restrooms.

But travelers will also notice the floor-to-ceiling glass walls with full views of the runway.

"We didn't want to just repeat what we had for literally 50 years and so this is the new standard," said Perryman of the light-focused look. "As we add gates, as we change gates, we're going to try to mimic this as close as we can so we have brighter, more open, larger windows, more views."

Perryman tells News 3 the new gates are the first new gates added to the airport in decades. They come just two months after a new International Arrivals Facility opened.

He also says travelers can expect to see additional parts of the Transform ORF project start to take off later this year, including a plan to consolidate the airport's two TSA checkpoints into the main lobby.

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