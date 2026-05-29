Norfolk pastor expresses concern for safety after deadly Huntersville neighborhood shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — A 60-year-old woman is dead and two other people are injured after a shooting on Goff Street in Norfolk's Huntersville neighborhood Thursday night.

According to Norfolk Police, Greta Denise Huggins was shot and killed just after 11 p.m. Two men were also shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Brandon Praileau, pastor of Wesley Union AME Zion Church on Johnson Avenue, says Thursday night's fatal shooting is hitting close to home for the Huntersville community.

"It was surprising because for one, the neighborhood has calmed down a little bit," Praileau said.

Praileau has been the pastor at Wesley Union AME Zion Church for eight years.

"I might not have known them, but I'm sure several of my neighbors, a few of my members who live in this area probably did. And it impacts the community in the way of, 'Am I safe to go outside? Am I safe to let my children play outside?'" Praileau said.

He says the shooting is making him rethink the safety of his church members.

"It makes me concerned because a couple of my members walk to church from this neighborhood. Now they're younger, but still, just you know, it makes you think 'how safe am I even just trying to get to the church house?'" Praileau said.

Praileau credits the progress the Huntersville neighborhood has made over the past few years, but says incidents like this threaten to undo that work.

"I do not consider it unsafe. Throughout the years, Huntersville has always had a bad, has always had a bad reputation, and problems exist in all pockets of our communities. But this is a community that has gotten better, but incidents like this, do set that progress back," Praileau said.

Norfolk Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk Police Department.

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