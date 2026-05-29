TX man accused of threatening Norfolk bank execs with machete, gas pleads guilty

NORFOLK, Va. — A Texas man whose accused of threatening to attack a Norfolk bank's executive team with a machete and gasoline over an outstanding $500 debt — which he claimed he doesn't owe — pleaded guilty on Thursday, prosecutors said Friday.

According to court records, Taylor Bullard, 35, of Houston is accused of sending an email to an executive team at a bank's corporate office in Norfolk back in December. After his guilty plea, Bullard is set to face up to five years in prison, prosecutors say.

Bullard was arrested on Dec. 20, 2024, and charged with one count of sending threatening interstate communications.

Watch previous coverage: Texas man accused of threatening Norfolk bank execs with machete, gasoline over $500 debt

Texas man accused of threatening Norfolk bank execs with machete, gasoline over $500 debt

Federal prosecutors state that in an email, Bullard allegedly wrote, "Call me before I show up to one of locations with a machete and gasoline. You have ruined my ability to buy a home. I'm 34 with a $100K+ job and it's time I target the people and companies that have ruined by ability to live the life I deserve. I will be coming after your executive team personally. Please call me before I do things that are unforgivable and will make your executive team question their life choices."

Prosecutors alleged this is not the first time authorities have had to investigate Bullard.

In 2017, they accused him of threatening to release anthrax at an event, and in 2022, they alleged he left a voicemail threatening to shoot up a drive-through and damage an ATM at another company.

Bullard is set to be sentenced on Sept. 2.

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