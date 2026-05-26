Woman identified in fatal shooting at Fat Philly's in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The victim in the fatal shooting at Fat Philly's in Norfolk on Saturday has been identified, according to Norfolk police.

Police say the series of events began at a home on Blackwood Avenue, where officers responded to a reported domestic dispute involving a stepson and stepfather.

When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the suspect had already left the area by the time officers arrived.

Shortly after, Norfolk police arrived at Fat Philly's on Azalea Garden Road on the report of a shooting. Police say they found a woman, later identified as 47-year-old Meghann Patel of Portsmouth, with a severe gunshot wound. Patel died at the scene.

Norfolk police later arrived at the 2400 block of Almeda Avenue on the report of an unattended car still running in the middle of the road. Police found 20-year-old Marvale R. Bond of Norfolk, the suspect, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to NPD.

“Everybody in this community knows this woman. And to hear something like that happen to her, is just really unfortunate," Norfolk neighbor Howard Tessier said in a previous interview with News 3. “She would, everytime I come through, she would always be very helpful, ready to help people out, and just greet you right at the door. And if you go there often, she’ll know who you are and she’ll be ready to help you."

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