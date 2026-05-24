Norfolk's Larchmont Edgewater Memorial Day parade is still on, organizers say

NORFOLK, Va. — The Larchmont-Edgewater Civic League will host its fourth annual Memorial Day parade, community fair, and wreath-laying ceremony Monday morning, with organizers prepared to make adjustments if rain moves in.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and features a 1.2-mile parade beginning at St. Patrick Catholic School and ending near Larchmont United Methodist Church.

This year's honorary grand marshal is Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, the Old Dominion University ROTC instructor killed during an on-campus shooting in March. The FBI is investigating his death as a terror attack.

Michael Crockett, president of the Larchmont-Edgewater Civic League, said Shah represents what the day is all about.

"He's a wonderful local example for people to look up to and say, 'this is what it's all about. This is the price of freedom."

Crockett said the event honors those who gave up their tomorrow for today.

"This Memorial Day event really means something here. It's how we start our summer, an opportunity to exercise our freedoms and liberties while honoring the people who paid the ultimate sacrifice."

Organizers say they may move the wreath-laying ceremony up by 15 minutes to get ahead of the rain. If thunderstorms or lightning threaten, outdoor activities will be called off and moved indoors.

"If there's any risk of thunderstorms or lightning, we'll call off any outdoor activities and move everything indoors. Safety is our number one priority," Crockett said.

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