MacArthur Center demo set to begin late 2027; city looks to auction mall items

NORFOLK, Va. — Demolition for the MacArthur Center — which has been closed since June 27 — will begin late next year, according to Norfolk's deputy city manager.

When the mall’s closure was first announced, redevelopment was expected to begin by the end of the year. However, more engineering and design planning is still expected. Norfolk's deputy city manager says this will give the city more time to remove items and potential recyclable materials throughout the building.

Earlier this spring, Norfolk Director of Economic Development Sean Washington gave a possible timeline on future plans for the MacArthur Center, telling News 3 what the redevelopment process could look like.

"We're engaging with the engineers and the architects to understand what kind of phased pattern does the mall need to come down," he said. "That work as it relates to what we'll call the 'predevelopment' on the demolition side is definitely going to be happening as we get toward the end of the calendar year.

Watch previous coverage: Where tenants are headed as the end nears for the MacArthur Center

Norfolk's MacArthur Center closing June 27: Where tenants are headed as the end nears

Norfolk’s deputy city manager says the city hopes to select an auctioneer soon to sell off artifacts from the now-closed MacArthur Center.

Everything from fake plants to marble fixtures is expected to be up for auction. Officials say the auctions could take place in late fall or early winter.

Despite the massive structure sitting empty, the deputy city manager says Norfolk will actually save money now that the mall is closed.

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