Norfolk Botanical Garden's rare corpse flower 'Lady MacDeath' begins blooming

NORFOLK, Va. — A rare botanical attraction is taking center stage at Norfolk Botanical Garden as its corpse flower, Lady MacDeath, has officially begun blooming.

The plant, located behind the Baker Hall Visitor Center, is expected to produce its infamous pungent odor for a limited time, drawing visitors eager to experience one of nature's rarest spectacles.

Native to the rainforests of Sumatra, Indonesia, the corpse flower (Amorphophallus titanum) is one of the world's rarest flowering plants. Fewer than 1,000 are believed to remain in the wild.

The bloom itself is even more uncommon.

A corpse flower typically reaches peak bloom for just 24 to 48 hours before beginning to wilt. After that, it may not bloom again for another five to 10 years.

Garden officials say they expect heavy crowds and encourage visitors to reserve tickets in advance. To accommodate increased interest, the Garden is extending its hours until 10 p.m. while Lady MacDeath is in bloom.

Members of Norfolk Botanical Garden will receive exclusive early access during a Members First Look from 7 to 9 a.m. beginning Sunday, July 5.

Known for its towering size and unmistakable smell—often compared to rotting flesh—the corpse flower uses its odor to attract pollinators such as carrion beetles and flesh flies in its native habitat.

Once the bloom ends, Lady MacDeath will return to the Garden's Perry Conservatory as part of the Garden of Tomorrow conservation project, which is scheduled to open on Sept. 12, 2026.

Visitors hoping to witness the rare event are encouraged to act quickly, as the bloom's peak—and its signature scent—will only last a couple of days.

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