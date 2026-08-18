Free shoes, free backpacks and Coach Vick: This giveaway helped Norfolk kids head back to school

NORFOLK, Va. — Michael Vick helped send more than 50 Norfolk students back to school Tuesday.

The Norfolk State University head football coach helped provide free shoes, socks and backpacks filled with supplies to children from the city's public housing neighborhoods.

Families from the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority's five public housing neighborhoods gathered at the Hibbett's Military Circle location in Norfolk, where they signed in before picking out shoes, socks and a backpack with school supplies — all at no cost.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR LaQuisha Banks' six children all walked away from Tuesday's giveaway with free shoes, school supplies and socks.

Renaissance Counseling Services organized the event alongside several partners to ease the financial burden of back-to-school shopping.

LaSonya Green, the founder of Renaissance Counseling Services, said the event was personal.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR LaSonya Green

"My mom grew up in an orphanage so this comes true and dear to my heart so I always want to give back. The importance today was to make sure every kid does not go left behind," she told News 3.

She added that more than 60 pairs of sneakers were distributed, funded in part by donor Charlene Morring and Vick's Achieving Vicktory Foundation.

Vick — who next week begins his second season leading Norfolk State — also made a surprise appearance at the event to meet families and take pictures.

"Hopefully this is a great treat for y'all. Allow y'all to start the school year off right," Vick said to the families gathered.

He later added in an interview with News 3 that the experience connected him to his own childhood.

"Having a fresh pair of shoes on makes all the difference in the world in your confidence," said Vick, who grew up in Newport News. "I never forget what it felt like when my mom was able to put the money together to get me the shoes that I wanted so I just wanted to continue to bless the kids in the community."

Among those who attended was Kenya Gayden, who came for her daughter, a rising 11th grader.

"Very much a blessing. I have a daughter in 11th grade. Oh, it helps out a lot because it gets pricey," Gayden said.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR Tremayne Robertson

Tremayne Robertson, 12, showed off what he picked up for seventh grade — a pair of Asics, Nike socks and a backpack.

LaQuisha Banks, who has children in kindergarten through fifth grade, said the event meant a great deal to her family.

"Being that I'm a mom of six, it's very appreciative," Banks said.

All of her children walked away ready for the school year, with classes set to begin Monday for Norfolk Public Schools.

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