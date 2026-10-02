ODU Football Coach's Show: Monarchs eye bounce-back at Georgia State

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After falling in its last three games, Old Dominion hits the road looking to get back on the right track in Atlanta.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, head coach Ricky Rahne discusses some things the Monarchs are working to clean up after last weekend's loss to James Madison and what lies ahead when the silver and blue tangle with Georgia State this Saturday.

Penalties and untimely turnovers once again hurt ODU against the Dukes. Rahne wants to eliminate the pre and post-snap penalties altogether. The head coach also wants his players to stop trying to force the big play, rather preparing to put themselves in the right positions, which will lead to the explosive outcomes when the opportunities present themselves.

Starting quarterback Quinn Henicle was sidelined for the match-up with JMU due to an undisclosed injury, but could return as soon as this weekend. He was listed as "probable" on the latest Sun Belt injury report. Ryan Huff made his first collegiate start in Henicle's place and completed 20 of his 39 passes for 261 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The Monarchs (1-3, 0-1) hit the road to face Georgia State, where the Panthers have the makings of a turnaround season in the early going. After a 1-11 showing last year, GSU is out to a 3-1 start and leading the Sun Belt in total offense. The Panthers are well-balanced, mixing up the run and the pass. They've allowed just two sacks all season, while sacking opposing quarterbacks 12 times in four games.

ODU is looking for its fourth straight victory in the series with GSU. The Monarchs have won six of the seven all-time meetings between the two programs.

We're also breaking down a few plays from the JMU game with Coach Rahne and discussing his weather preferences when it comes to football.

Old Dominion and Georgia State kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Atlanta.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot Norfolk 27 through the end of college football season.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.