Friday Night RedZone: Beach District battle headlines Week 6

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- We've hit October, which means teams all across Hampton Roads are looking to make a late season run. Our Friday Night RedZone Game of the Week could have big implications come postseason time in November.

Frank Cox (4-1) hosts Salem (3-1) in a Beach District battle that could come into play in the Region 5A playoff picture. Both teams are tracking towards earning a spot in the postseason and are hoping to challenge Indian River and Green Run for the region title. The Falcons have won the last four meetings between the two.

Booker T. Washington head coach Mike Privott will return to Powhatan Field as his Bookers (3-1) take on Maury (2-2). Privott was the Commodores' defensive coordinator before taking the head job at Booker T. Washington this past offseason.

Thursday night action saw Bethel improve to 6-0 for the first time since 1991. The Bruins posted their fourth shutout of the season, taking down Heritage, 69-0, at Todd Stadium.

Thursday's results:

Bethel 69, Heritage 0

New Kent 50, York 0

Friday's schedule:

Nansemond Suffolk @ Christchurch- 4:00

Christian Football Club @ Arcadia- 6:00

St. Anne's-Belfield @ Norfolk Academy- 6:30

Salem @ Frank Cox- 7:00

Green Run @ Landstown- 7:00

Kempsville @ Bayside- 7:00

Ocean Lakes @ First Colonial- 7:00

Tallwood @ Princess Anne- 7:00

Grassfield @ King's Fork- 7:00

Hickory @ Oscar Smith- 7:00

Western Branch @ Indian River- 7:00

Deep Creek @ Lakeland- 7:00

Nansemond River @ Great Bridge- 7:00

Booker T. Washington @ Maury- 7:00

Granby @ Manor- 7:00

Churchland @ Norview- 7:00

Lake Taylor vs. I.C. Norcom @ Churchland- 7:00

Denbigh @ Hampton- 7:00

Menchville @ Warwick- 7:00

Phoebus @ Highland Springs- 7:00

Gloucester @ Bruton- 7:00

Lafayette @ Grafton- 7:00

Poquoson @ Jamestown- 7:00

Tabb @ Smithfield- 7:00

Sussex Central @ Southampton- 7:00

Windsor @ Brunswick- 7:00

Middlesex @ Northampton- 7:00

Atlantic Shores @ Catholic- 7:00

Saturday's schedule:

Kecoughtan @ Woodside- 12:00

Monday's schedule:

Lafayette @ Warhill- 6:00

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